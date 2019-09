TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Authorities have located the car associated with an Amber Alert over the weekend out of Merced County.

Officials said 2-year-old John Weir was abducted by his father, Steven Weir, Saturday afternoon.

The red Hyundai sedan was found late Sunday in a remote area near the Sand Flat Campground along Clark Fork Road.

Two people were found dead inside the car, but officials said their identities were not known.

This is a developing story.