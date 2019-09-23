5-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Surprised With Shopping Spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATOMAS -- Like some 5-year-olds, Taylor Rendon may appear a little shy at first but with some balloons and a shopping spree, her smile came right out.

Taylor didn't know a $150 gift card would await her at the Burlington store in Natomas Monday.

In her short life, she’s used to surprises, although some have not always been the good kind.

“And then we went back to the pediatrician and I could tell he knew something was up,” said Taylor’s mother, Melissa Rendon.

In January of last year, Taylor was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She would undergo chemotherapy treatments immediately.

During the next few weeks, she would remain in the hospital, unable to see her best friend, her twin sister Addison. It was the first time the two were separated and the first time each of their lives didn't mirror the other.

“More than anything, Taylor's asked, ‘Why is Addison not sick? Why do I have to have a port? Why do I have to take medication?” Melissa told FOX40.

Addison may not have known what was going on but she did know Taylor, or “Tay” as she’s called, needed her. So Addison remained strong when Taylor wasn’t.

Now, Taylor is doing better. She’s still undergoing treatments but she is a cancer survivor.

That means the sisters can focus on the important things in life, like dolls, clothes, shoes and the most important thing of all -- each other.

Monday’s shopping spree was put on thanks to the local chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. If you would like to help them out, Burlington stores are taking a $1 donations until December, which will be sent to the society and help kids in Sacramento.