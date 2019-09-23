80 Golf Carts Destroyed in Oakdale Country Club Fire

OAKDALE — Dozens of golf carts were burned in a fire at an Oakdale golf course.

Just after 1 a.m., multiple crews were called to the Oakdale Golf and Country Club as a fire spread through a cart barn, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The country club says the metal building was housing 80 golf carts at the time, which were all destroyed by the fire.

A private cart barn was also damaged by the flames.

While the fire department does not know what caused the fire, the country club said they believe it may have been sparked by an electrical issue.

No one was injured by the flames.