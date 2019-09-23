Davis Police Department Wants to Add Armored Van to Its Fleet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Davis police hope a van won't raise eyebrows, despite it being bulletproof and an official department vehicle.

"It's just something that's necessary in this day and age, unfortunately," said Davis Police Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov.

Five years after community outcry stifled city police plans to add a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle to the force, officers hope to acquire the same type of protection -- but with a different look.

Back in 2014, citizens pushed back against their local police force using military surplus equipment.

Five months after council members rejected the free MRAP, Davis had to borrow back its help from Woodland, the town they sent it to, during a standoff.

Since then, the ambush killings of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona and fellow rookie Sacramento Officer Tara O'Sullivan have given police in Davis even more evidence for why they need an armored rescue vehicle.

"So we can extract people from dangerous situations and get them to a place of safety," Doroshov said.

Many in the community were still not convinced something even as benign-looking as a van should be at the disposal of their police department.

“I don't know, I still feel that this is a small town and it doesn't need anything like that," said resident Stephanie Mack.

The MRAP-style vehicle will also cost city budget dollars.

The council vote against the MRAP was 3 to 2 five years ago. Community members will have to see what happens at a city council meeting Tuesday night.