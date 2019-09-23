Man Missing for a Month Found Dead in Mokelumne River

Posted 7:52 PM, September 23, 2019, by

Luis Angel Navarro Soto was found dead after he had been missing for around a month.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A man who had been missing for around a month was found dead in the Mokelumne River.

Luis Angel Navarro Soto’s body was found Saturday around 7 p.m. near Highway 12, just east of Lodi, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The 30-year-old was last seen Aug. 17 in Lodi.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after Navarro Soto disappeared along with his car.

Investigators have not said how he died and the location of his car has not been reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.