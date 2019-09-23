PG&E Will Shut Off Power for 21,000 Customers

Pacific Gas and Electric says it will shut off power for approximately 21,000 customers in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties early Monday evening.

“We de-energize the lines for safety. It’s for the safety of the community,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for a large swath of Northern California — meaning warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds increase the danger for wildfires.

PG&E issued a list of affected communities:

BUTTE COUNTY (9,117 customers) – Banger, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Hurleton, Oroville, Palermo and Rackerby

NEVADA COUNTY (7,247 customers) – Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Vallery, Rough and Ready

YUBA COUNTY — (4,833 customers) – Bangor, Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Smartville

The shutoffs are expected to begin at 5 p.m.

PG&E says if power is shut off, affected customers will be alerted shortly beforehand. The company will notify customers through phone calls, email and text messages. Customers can click HERE for more information.

The utility’s lines have been blamed for some of the most devastating wildfires in California history, including 2018’s deadly and destructive Camp Fire in Butte County.