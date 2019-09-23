× Police: Vacaville Man Found Alive after Son Strangled Him

VACAVILLE — A Vacaville man was found alive Saturday after his son claimed to have killed him.

Just after 10 p.m., 32-year-old Douglas Dietrich walked into the Vacaville Police Department with blood on his clothes and told officers he had strangled his father to death.

The police department says their officers rushed to the Walnut Court home Dietrich shared with his father. There they found his 61-year-old father alive but unresponsive.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries that police say could be life-threatening.

Dietrich was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.