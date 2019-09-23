Suspect’s Car Rolls Over in South Sacramento During High-Speed Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Trying to get away from police landed a speeding driver in handcuffs and his car on its hood in South Sacramento.

Investigators say a car finally flipped to a stop on Perry Avenue near 44th Street around 4 p.m. after a high-speed chase.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were following the green Honda for some time on the ground and then called off the chase.

The Sacramento Police Department's helicopter picked up the pursuit, tailing the car until it swerved around a school bus, crashed into a parked car and rolled over on Perry Avenue.

Steve Cadena drives a bus and said, unfortunately, speeders disrespect his neighborhood all the time.

"It's nerve-wracking, to say the least," he told FOX40.

The driver of the fleeing car has been taken into custody.

Right now, there is no word on his identity or on what triggered the chase in the first place.