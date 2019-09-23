Win Tickets to Disney on Ice!

Studio40 Live wants to send you to experience the magic at Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment! From wheels to waves to infinity and beyond! Tune in to Studio40 Live every day from September 30th to October 4th for your chance to win!

Enter the world of Disney magic LIVE ON ICE with four of your favorite stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment! See Lightning McQueen, Mater and the Disney•Pixar’s Cars race across the ice! Dive into undersea fun with Ariel in The Little Mermaid’s kingdom. Experience the adventures of Buzz, Woody and the Toy Story gang as they race for home. Join sisters Anna and Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen as they learn true love comes from within. From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s beloved Disney moments will come to life.

Studio40 Live airs M-F from 11a-1130a on FOX40.

