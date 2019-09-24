Christian Brothers Grad Helps Former Teacher Tackle Medical Bills after Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- John McGrane, a 2004 graduate of Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento, said one of his instructors there had a profound impact on him -- Spanish teacher Tracy Chadbourne.

"Everyone is drawn to her. She has a very warm personality,” McGrane said. “She helps everyone whether it's in school or out of school. She's just a very warm loving person."

McGrane still keeps in touch with Ms. Chadbourne.

"Every couple of years. And I was in Sacramento and I shot her a text and said, 'Hey, do you want to grab some lunch?’” he explained. “And while we were out at lunch, she explained to me this tough situation that she's in."

Chadbourne shared with McGrane she had been battling breast cancer since August of last year.

She is doing well and is back at work but after five surgeries, Chadbourne has spent thousands of dollars meeting her deductible and paying copays, as well as out-of-network expenses.

"Then when you go on disability, it cuts your paycheck almost in half and that's when the bills really started to add up," McGrane said.

McGrane told FOX40 Chadbourne had to empty her savings and health savings accounts, going into debt and collections.

"I don't think any teacher should have to go through that, let alone someone that I was really close to," he said.

McGrane, who has a lot of experience in marketing and fundraising, asked his humble teacher if she would let him organize a GoFundMe account to help her out. It's now online and receiving an outpouring of support -- but it was still shy of its goal as of Tuesday night.

"I'm hoping we can close out and reach the goal,” McGrane said. "I think everyone can appreciate what teachers bring to the table, what they do for our communities, and I believe that no teacher should have to deal with a situation like this. So yes, if you can donate or if you can share, please check out our page and help her out."

Any funds in excess of the goal will still help the teacher in her recovery.