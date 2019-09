VACAVILLE — Interstate-80 at Cherry Glen Road in Vacaville is closed in both directions, according to CHP.

The road closure was prompted by a two-vehicle, non-injury crash.

CHP said a “work truck” caught fire, possibly because of an acetylene tank.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

