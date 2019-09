Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, along with his mother Jackie, are hosting a benefit dinner to raise money for the Bahamas.

The Buddy Hield Foundation will be hosting a Private Dinner at Camden Spit & Larder to support Hield’s campaign to raise funds for relief efforts in the wake of the catastrophic devastation left by Hurricane Dorian in his home country of the Bahamas.

Donations can be made HERE.