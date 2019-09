Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out at Limelight Bar and Cafe as they prepare to celebrate their 60th anniversary this weekend.

Located at 1014 Alhambra Blvd, the Limelight Bar & Café owned and operated by the longtime Sacramento Mikacich family is well-known for its welcoming atmosphere, full bar, local wines, rotating popular local beers on tap, and elevated American pub cuisine.