Lodi Students Given New Tools to Anonymously Report Safety Concerns

LODI -- The Lodi Unified School District has adopted a program that will give parents and students a way to report safety concerns anonymously with an app, website and hotline.

“As parents, sometimes you know we can’t always be there with our kids,” said parent Jessica Montoya.

As she waited for her boys at Tokay High School on Tuesday, Montoya said she couldn’t help but worry.

“With all the school shootings, we bring our kids in the morning already with other natural fears of gang violence or fights, and other just natural things that we’re worried about,” she told FOX40.

Montoya and other parents were learning of the “Say Something Anonymous Reporting System,” a new program that the Lodi Unified School District has adopted.

“I would like that, yeah, because sometimes kids, I mean, they don’t want to say, ‘Because oh, I don’t want to be a rat.’ But it’s about safety and it could prevent a lot of things that shouldn’t happen,” Montoya said.

LUSD spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr said the district working with Sandy Hook Promise. The organization is behind a campaign that urges students to speak up and submit anonymous reports online with the app or the hotline.

“That could include graffiti in the bathrooms to planned parties, as well as self-harm and other potential acts of violence,” Vongehr explained.

Vongehr said once reports are filed, they will be sent to law enforcement and educators for further action.

“We believe that the ‘Say Something Anonymous Reporting System’ will be a great asset to our staff, our students, our parents and our community,” she told FOX40.

Montoya said she’s all for it, knowing there’s a little more safety on campus.

“It’s like sending your kids everyday going home and hoping that if anything happens, your kid’s not hurt along with the other kids,” she said.

In the coming months, Vongehr said educators will be trained on how to use the app.