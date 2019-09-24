Man Accused in Hawaii Murder Appears in Sacramento Courtroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A former Sacramento resident is being accused in the 2014 murder of his former girlfriend in Hawaii.

Bernard Brown, who is suspected of killing his former girlfriend, Moreira Monsalve, signed extradition papers in a Sacramento courtroom Tuesday, waiving any further hearings there.

Brown appeared briefly in front of Judge Michael Savage who asked a public defender to explain to Brown the arrest warrant issued in Hawaii for murder.

As Brown read the extradition papers, he asked in open court if he was the person who committed a felony described in the papers. The attorney explained that Brown was simply signing the papers to identify himself but that a trial on the charges would take place back in Hawaii.

After signing the extradition papers, Judge Savage said law enforcement has 30 days to pick him up and bring him back to Hawaii.

Brown was arrested Friday in Sacramento for Monsalve's murder. He reportedly moved back to California three weeks after Monsalve vanished.

Authorities say she was last seen at Brown's Wailuku home back in 2014.

Her body has not been found.

A grand jury indicted Brown for her murder.

The prosecution has said that Maui police, with the help of two new detectives, was able to gather enough evidence to prove, at least by probable cause, that Brown committed the crime.