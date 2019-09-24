Officials Looking to Make Dangerous Oak Park Intersection Safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK -- Beginning Tuesday, a busy intersection in Oak Park will be shut down for several days as city officials try to figure out how to make it safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

For two years, stylist Heath Hamilton has worked in Oak Park. He told FOX40 he’s afraid he might witness someone lose their life in a car crash right outside his salon window.

“Speeding and not paying attention because there's one, two, three, four, five different entryways into that intersection, so people get a little confused," Hamilton explained.

Right across the street at Arthur Henry's, bartender Stephanie Auzenne said she is frequently shaken by the behavior she sees out of drivers on 2nd Avenue between 34th Street and Broadway.

“I live in the area, so I’m walking around going to shops and you just see people not pay attention, especially, you know, because there's two sides and then this way," she said.

The repeat crashes there put the area on Sacramento's “high injury network,” as defined by the city's Vision Zero Action Plan. Sacramento’s goal is to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries in the city in the next eight years.

2nd Avenue between 34th Street and Broadway will be closed to cars part of Wednesday and then through Friday so the city can study if a permanent closure or some other kind of change might make the area safer.

"Anything to help, obviously, would be great," Auzenne said.