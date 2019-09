SOUTH SACRAMENTO — SWAT teams and crisis negotiators have responded to a standoff with a barricaded person in South Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says their teams are on 17th Avenue near 73rd Street.

Police believe they are dealing with an armed parolee at large who is refusing to cooperate with their commands.

A possibly armed, barricaded parolee has @SacPolice SWAT officers gearing up and surrounding an industrial area along 17th Ave where the suspect may be. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/8tikuPBrVR — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) September 24, 2019

38.537215 -121.418985