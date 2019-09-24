Self-Improvement Month: Learn Goal Setting Formulas for Your Family

Kids are back in school and many families are back on their usual routines after a hectic summer.

It’s time for a fall refresh — for the whole family.

It’s Self-Improvement Month, a time to think about areas in our lives where we can add more energy.

This morning at 6:45 a.m. on FOX40 News, Dr. Jennifer Thom, a behavioral health psychologist with Kaiser Permanente will share tips on goal setting for the family.

Goal Setting Formula for Parents and Children

Select an area for improvement.

Pick an achievable goal.

Develop a plan to achieve.

Set up metrics.

Make adjustments if needed

Involve the whole family and support system.

Celebrate wins.