Thousands Still in the Dark While PG&E Mulls More Shutoffs

ROUGH AND READY — In the tiny town of Rough and Ready on Tuesday, neighbors were ready to rough it.

Dennis Day’s power went out Monday just before 5 p.m.

“I don’t have enough to get my well working, so I don’t have water,” Day said.

Day was one of roughly 24,000 customers across Nevada, Yuba and Butte counties dealing with Pacific Gas & Electric’s preventative power shutoffs.

“It’s frustrating and I’m mad because I don’t think there’s a problem,” Day said. “They just picked an area and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to shut these people off.’”

PG&E said the shutoffs were due to high wind, dry conditions and heat in the forecast elevating the risk of their lines sparking wildfires.

“There’s no wind. Maybe it’s a little warm and dry but look at the trees, there’s nothing,” Day said.

PG&E said it’s working with the best forecasting information out there.

“The way the system is built there could be a line that runs through a windy hilltop or a windy gulch area,” said PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo. “So, we need to shut that area off for safety and it could impact customers down the line who may not be experiencing that same weather pattern.”

Crews spent the day inspecting lines and working to turn the power back on to a few thousand homes before more potential shutoffs Tuesday evening.

“Give them the opportunity to charge their appliances and have their fridge back on for a while. “If they have a well, fill their bathtub back up with water,” Merlo explained.

Business owners worry if the outage lasts much longer, they could be out a lot of money.

“It’s going to be meat and everything is all going to go bad. My dairy is going to go bad,” said Penn Valley Market and Liquor owner Happy Hundal.

Hundal’s market stands to lose 20 to 30 thousand dollars if their freezers remain off. It was one of the few businesses in the area open Tuesday. They were using a small generator to power the cash register all in an effort to bring a little light to the dark situation their neighbors were in.

“At least I’m helping a little bit in the community, so they have something to drink and something to eat,” Hundal said.