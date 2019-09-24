Tom Hanks to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes

Tom Hanks is set to receive the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday.

“For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire,” said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria in a statement. “As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”

The Cecil B. DeMille Award is awarded to those the HFPA have recognized as leaving a lasting impact on the film industry. Past honorees include Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington and Robin Williams.

Hanks, who starred in “Big,” “Philadelphia,” “Forrest Gump” and “Cast Away,” was most recently nominated for his performance in “The Post” at the 2018 Golden Globes.

He’s also only one of only two actors in history to win back-to-back best actor Academy Awards. He took home his first Oscar in 1994 for his role as AIDS-stricken lawyer Andrew Beckett in “Philadelphia,” and the following year, he won for his performance in “Forrest Gump.” He also won Golden Globe Awards for both films.

There’s already chatter of more nominations coming Hanks’ way for his portrayal of Mister Rogers in the upcoming “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Hanks, an eight-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee, will receive his award at the ceremony on Jan. 5.