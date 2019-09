SUISUN CITY — Firefighters are battling a fire along Highway 12 in Solano County.

The Suisun City Police Department says the fire is burning vegetation and marshland near the highway just off Main Street.

Nearby residents should stay away from the blaze. People in Old Town Suisun City have also been asked to close their windows and doors as the shifting winds blow smoke to the east.

No structures are currently being threatened by the flames.

This story is developing.