2 People Arrested in Attempt to Sell Stolen Magic: The Gathering Cards

ROSEVILLE — On Saturday, comic bookstore employees in Roseville thwarted two individuals attempting to sell a stolen collection of Magic cards.

The Roseville Police Department talked about the incident in a Facebook post to highlight National Awareness Day. National Awareness Day is Sept. 25, and it’s also known as National “If You See Something, Say Something” Day.

On Sept. 21, police say two individuals entered the store with a large collection of Magic: The Gathering cards. The suspects wanted to sell the cards, so they left the cards in the employees’ possession for appraisal.

The employees said the situation felt odd because the two individuals seemed unaware of the value and rarity of the cards. They called their other store in Folsom asking if anyone had reported a collection of Magic cards as stolen.

Folsom confirmed the employees’ suspicions. A customer had reported his collection of Magic cards as stolen after his car was broken into. The Roseville store contacted the customer and talked about the collection of cards. They were able to confirm the collection was stolen, and the employees called the police.

Roseville police coordinated with the comic bookstore to arrange a meeting time with the two suspects. Police waited in the back room of the store until the suspects arrived. Officers arrested Jesse Lee Casey and Sarah Marie Huber for possession of stolen property, attempting to sell stolen property, and several other drug-related charges.