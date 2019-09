SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Both lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed due to an overturned big rig.

The big rig is blocking lanes just south of Hood Franklin Road.

Here's a current look at traffic being diverted off NB I-5 at Twin Cities Road due to an overturned big rig near Hood Franklin. @CHPSouthSac pic.twitter.com/tPBZwmYYox — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 25, 2019

Caltrans said the big rig was hauling 20,000 pounds of cheese.

CHP said the lanes are expected to reopen in about two hours. Authorities suggest using Highway 99 as an alternate route.

Big rig on its side blocking both lanes of northbound I-5 south of Hood-Franklin Road. Estimated time of opening is two hours. pic.twitter.com/IhP8mOr3M0 — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) September 25, 2019