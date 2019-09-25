California to be First State Providing Mental Health Awareness Training for 911 Dispatchers

SACRAMENTO — The Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training will provide mental health awareness training for all 911 dispatchers making California the first state to do so when it is implemented.

AB 680 would have made the training required by law, but it was not passed this session. The bill was pushed for by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) in collaboration with the National Alliance on Mental Illness California.

“Dispatchers are usually the first point of contact in a crisis, and this training will help them alert responding officers to special circumstances, such as mental health crises,” Chu said in a press release.

The press release says the POST Commission will continue to work with NAMI-CA to integrate mental health training for all 911 dispatchers as a part of their basic training course curriculum.

“Families and individuals across California deserve the best supports when faced with a mental health crisis,” Jessica Cruz, CEO of NAMI-CA, said in a press release. “We commend POST for their leadership.”