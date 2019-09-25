Driver Shot Man During Road Rage Incident in Tracy, Witnesses Say

TRACY — Witnesses told investigators Wednesday they watched as a road rage incident in Tracy turned into a shooting that left a man wounded.

Just after 4 p.m., the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says callers reported a road rage incident between two drivers in the area of South Tracy Boulevard and Howard Road.

A driver in a silver car reportedly shot at a man driving a black car.

The victim was able to run away from the shooter, according to the sheriff’s office. Officers later discovered his car had hit a fence.

Investigators believe the gunman’s car headed north on Tracy Boulevard before rolling into a ditch. The California Highway Patrol was unable to find the suspect in the area.

The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is in his 20s or 30s, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you have any information about the shooting, call 209-468-4400.

