Folsom Live Art Experience Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is outside with artists Heather Goton, Garret Foerstel an Derreck Jackson learning about the upcoming Folsom Live Art Experience event and getting a preview of what guests can expect to see.

There will be 40+ local artist out showing their artwork and live music by The Cash Prophets and The Wildwood Roses. There will be Chalk it up for the kids by the amphitheatre and a silent auction for the art donated. All proceeds from the silent auction will be donated to help restore the mural on Wool Street in historical Folsom.

Folsom Live Art Experience

Sutter Street, Historical Folsom CA 95630

Sunday, September 29

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.