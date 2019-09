Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in kitchen learning all about the upcoming Lincoln Showcase event.

A tasting event highlighting the wonderful vintners, breweries and eateries in the Lincoln area. The event provides an opportunity for the community to sip and stroll while enjoying the local flavors and area artists displays. Live music and entertainment throughout the evening.

Lincoln Showcase

Saturday, September 28, 2019

6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. PDT

Beermann Plaza

640 5th Street Lincoln, CA 95648