Orangevale Postal Worker Honored as Hero for Saving Toddler’s Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- Andy Rendon has delivered mail along a busy street in Orangevale for 22 years.

Most days, his routine is unloading the truck, sort the mail and fill the mailbox.

But as Rendon was driving up and down Central Avenue one afternoon in September, something popped into the road that didn’t belong there.

“I was just delivering mail on my route and I glanced up and happened to notice something weird like a head running between two cars,” he said. “It was nothing I’ve ever seen before run into the street, so I looked up again and realized it’s a child.”

Without even thinking he says he rushed over, blocking oncoming traffic with his mail truck so the child wouldn't get hit.

“I just felt lucky that I was there to take action and do something. Something bad could have happened, and I’m obviously glad nothing did,” Rendon told FOX40.

The toddler’s grandfather ran over to scoop up his grandson before any cars got too close, and thanked Rendon for risking his own life to save a child.

This week, the United States Postal Service is honoring Rendon for being, as the community says, a neighborhood hero.

“It’s unnecessary, in my opinion,” Rendon said. “I think anyone would have done what I did.”

Rendon will receive the Postmaster General Hero Award Thursday morning in Orangevale. The boy and his grandfather will be there to greet him.