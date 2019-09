SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Meadowview neighborhood.

One person was killed in the shooting on 68th Avenue and Amherst Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

DEVELOPING: @SacPolice presence growing along 68th Avenue as they investigate what they now confirm to be a homicide. No arrests. No suspect description available at this time. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/xzMOGKQnFk — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) September 25, 2019

Police have not been able to provide a suspect description.

The events leading up to the shooting have not been reported.

This story is developing.

38.489193 -121.505123