Quilt and Fabric Art Festival Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the studio with quilter Sandra Mollon and River City Quilters Guild president David Carter learning about the upcoming quilt festival.

The three-day quilt festival includes over 400 modern, traditional, and art quilts, showcasing the creative expression of this design experience. The featured local artist this year is Sandra Mollon.

Quilt and Fabric Art Festival

Presented by River City Quilters' Guild at McClellan Conference Center

McClellan Conference Center

5411 Luce Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95652

Sept. 27 - Sept. 29, 2019