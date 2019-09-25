The Importance of the Trump-Zelensky Transcript Depends on Who You Ask

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- We now have the transcript of a July 2019 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but what it means for an impeachment inquiry depends on who you ask.

“I think if you read it I think you see that the president clearly is up to an impeachable offense,” Sacramento-based Democratic political consultant Ed Emerson said.

Emerson says the phone call proves the president used his position to ask a foreign power to dig up dirt on a political opponent -- a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

“The prosecutor in the Ukraine had closed the file on the Biden stuff. But Trump, in his mind, in his impeachable way, decides that he’s going to leverage the money, $390 million in aid,” Emerson said. “He’s going to leverage that money for an investigation into Biden, one of his personal political opponents.”

However, Tim Rosales, a Republican consultant who recently worked on John Cox’s campaign for governor, says the transcript is far from a smoking gun.

“To me, it seems like the president was really trying to get to the root of potential corruption that may have happened by a previous administration,” Rosales said.

Rosales feels Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for the impeachment inquiry in order to appease congress members on the far left.

“This was a tremendous leap of faith by a lot of these California Democrats on something that they didn’t have full information on,” Rosales said. “And in terms of right now, it seems like they got a little ahead of themselves.”

While the two consultants FOX40 spoke with disagree on what’s in or not in the transcript, they agree on one thing -- moving forward there will be little bipartisan agreement on it.

“The whole country is divided, and I don’t think this impeachment process is going to do anything toward bringing us back together,” Emerson said.

“Certainly, the American people deserve to know what’s going on, but right now it looks like a lot of political gamesmanship,” Rosales said.