Adopt a Pet: Chaz

Simone is outside getting to know Chaz, a Bradshaw Animal Shelter favorite in need of a new home.
Chaz
11 years old
40 lbs
Lab and Beagle mix
Location: Petco Adoption Center (Fair Oaks)
Staff favorite
Housebroken
Loves going for walks and playing fetch (medium energy blend)
“Young at heart” despite his age
Great with people of all ages
Friendly with other dogs, currently sharing a habitat at Petco*
$25 Adoption: Neutered, Vaccinated, Microchipped
Can go home today!
Small Town, Big Hearts
Tickets are on sale at BradshawShelter.net.
Entry into Safetyville USA
Classic Cars
Beer & Wine
Food Trucks
Kid Crafts
Puppy Parade