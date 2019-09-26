Adopt a Pet: Chaz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is outside getting to know Chaz, a Bradshaw Animal Shelter favorite in need of a new home.

Chaz

11 years old

40 lbs

Lab and Beagle mix

Location: Petco Adoption Center (Fair Oaks)

Staff favorite

Housebroken

Loves going for walks and playing fetch (medium energy blend)

“Young at heart” despite his age

Great with people of all ages

Friendly with other dogs, currently sharing a habitat at Petco*

$25 Adoption: Neutered, Vaccinated, Microchipped

Can go home today!

Chaz got a tennis ball for doing such a great job on @FOX40 today! Visit him at @Petco in Fair Oaks today 11:30am-6pm. #adoptdontshop #thisface 😍https://t.co/WEoZBmTxyI pic.twitter.com/HkjmJJ8uKL — Bradshaw Shelter (@BradshawShelter) September 26, 2019

Small Town, Big Hearts

Tickets are on sale at BradshawShelter.net.

Entry into Safetyville USA

Classic Cars

Beer & Wine

Food Trucks

Kid Crafts

Puppy Parade