Adopt a Pet: Chaz

Posted 10:46 AM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, September 26, 2019

Simone is outside getting to know Chaz, a Bradshaw Animal Shelter favorite in need of a new home.

Chaz
11 years old
40 lbs
Lab and Beagle mix

Location: Petco Adoption Center (Fair Oaks)

Staff favorite
Housebroken
Loves going for walks and playing fetch (medium energy blend)
“Young at heart” despite his age
Great with people of all ages
Friendly with other dogs, currently sharing a habitat at Petco*
$25 Adoption: Neutered, Vaccinated, Microchipped

Can go home today!

