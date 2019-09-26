Cordova High School Student Thanks Heroes who Brought Him Back to Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A 15-year-old’s tale of navigating this reality with whatever lies on the other side goes back few weeks when he collapsed at Cordova High School.

“If you think about it, I died two times and I came back to life,” said Sunn Carson. “How many people can say that?”

After collapsing, Carson was unresponsive.

Licensed vocation nurse Blaine Engbert and the school’s resource officer, Tracey Jacobs, were some of the first people tasked with saving Carson’s life.

“Immediately went to do chest compressions and the purpose of that is to keep the oxygen flowing through that’s in your blood to keep it flowing to the brain and to the other parts of your body,” Engbert said.

“It was pretty overwhelming," Jacobs said. "As a school resource officer, I became really attached to these kids and it was pretty emotional when I found out that he survived.”

After being rushed to the hospital, a doctor would tell Carson’s mother that if it wasn’t for the team of people helping at the school, Carson wouldn't have made it.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have my son here,” said Winter Jenkins. “So, I’m blessed to have them help my son.”

Tests revealed Carson was suffering from Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a condition where an extra pathway in the heart causes a rapid heartbeat.

Carson is currently wearing a medical vest to help with his condition. His mother said she’s still learning about how the condition will affect her son as he gets older.

At Thursday night’s Folsom Cordova school board meeting, those who helped save Carson were honored.

Carson, whose sense of humor is at peak performance, said his ability to die and come back to life will give him a leg-up on campus.

“Most likely I’m going to make it work,” he said.

Carson asked to hold FOX40’s microphone while he thanked those who helped keep him among us.

“Thank you to everybody that saved me, that brought me back to life,” he said.