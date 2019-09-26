Correctional Officers Earn Tips for a Good Cause

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Correctional officers from Vacaville, Rancho Cordova and Folsom came together Thursday morning for their “Tip a Cop” fundraiser at Perko's in Rancho Cordova. While they earned their tips, the officers got a taste of the restaurant business, taking orders, delivering food, cleaning tables and selling merchandise.
