‘Courage World Tour’: When to Buy Tickets to See Celine Dion in Sacramento

Posted 8:11 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08PM, September 26, 2019

SACRAMENTO — Superstar Celine Dion is coming to Sacramento next April and tickets will go on sale Oct. 4.

Dion recently announced new stops for her “Courage World Tour,” which include the Golden 1 Center on April 7.

The pop icon’s new album “Courage” releases Nov. 15 and is currently available for pre-order.

To see Dion in Sacramento, you can buy your tickets starting at 10 a.m. next Friday, Oct. 4.

If you’re a member of Team Celine, you can purchase tickets before the public. American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning Monday at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 3, at 10 p.m.

