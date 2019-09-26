DoorDash Says Millions of Accounts Affected by Security Breach

SAN FRANCISCO — Nearly 5 million DoorDash accounts were affected by a security breach, the popular food delivery app disclosed on Thursday.

Information about 4.9 million customers, Dashers and merchants who signed up on or before April 5, 2018 was accessed.

DoorDash says names, email addresses, delivery addresses, phone numbers, order history and hashed (indecipherable) passwords were accessed.

Some users’ last four payment card or bank account digits were also accessed, though complete card and bank information was kept secure, the company said.

About 100,000 driver’s license numbers were also compromised.

DoorDash urged users to change their passwords immediately.

More information can be found on the DoorDash website.