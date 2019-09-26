Farm-to-Fork World Butchers’ Challenge Preview

Mae is in the kitchen with three sausage linking competitors and Danny Johnson, the Butcher of America team captain and owner of Taylor’s Market in Sacramento, getting the details on the World Butchers' Challenge.

