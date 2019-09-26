Football With The Record, September 26

Martina is in the studio with The Record’s Nick Woodard talking about high school football.



Escalon (4-0) at Hilmar (5-0): The biggest game of the week may be taking place out of town, where two undefeated teams clash in what could decide the winner of the Trans Valley League.

Escalon lost last season's regular-season matchup to Hilmar, 20-17 in overtime. Senior quarterback Kaden Christensen, junior QB Ty Harris and a veteran defense are out to change things this time around.

Week 4 Highlight - Michael Knight, Brookside Christian: The Knights' senior running back rushed 19 times for 318 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Millennium. Knight currently leads the section with 1,249 rushing yards.