Officers in Clark Shooting to Return to Active Duty

SACRAMENTO — The two Sacramento police officers who fatally shot Stephon Clark will return to “full, active duty,” Police Chief Daniel Hahn said Thursday.

Hahn’s announcement comes as federal investigators cleared Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet of wrongdoing.

“After a careful and thorough review into the facts surrounding the shooting, federal investigators and prosecutors determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a violation of the federal statute. Accordingly, the investigation into this incident has been closed,” a news release from the Department of Justice said.

The Sacramento Police Department also publicly released its findings and materials from its internal affairs investigation.

HAPPENING NOW: Stevante Clark reacting to the news that the @FBI has said there is insufficient evidence of civil rights violations in the @SacPolice killing of his brother Stephon. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/4m02v2GkKS — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) September 26, 2019

The March 18, 2018, death of Clark led to massive protests through the streets of Sacramento, policy changes within the Sacramento Police Department and served as a catalyst for statewide policing reform legislation.

