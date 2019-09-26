Skydiver from Lodi Parachute Center Killed by Truck on Highway 99

ACAMPO — Officials say a skydiver was killed Thursday by a truck traveling on Highway 99 in Acampo.

Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol they saw a parachute fall from the sky toward the highway near East Jahant Road.

It’s unknown if the skydiver was hit by the truck or landed on the truck, but his injuries were fatal.

His identity has not been released.

Investigators tell FOX40 the skydiver left from the Lodi Parachute Center, which is just south of the crash site.

#BREAKING: CHP is on the scene of a fatal accident on the 99 freeway near Jahant road. Officers responded to a call of a parachute landing in the road. CHP says some witnesses say a man on a parachute landed on a truck, others say it was hit by a truck. SB 99 lanes closed @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/JUqrAuInu0 — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 26, 2019

The infamous skydiving center has an extensive history of deadly accidents. Just last October, 62-year-old Nena Lowry Mason from Dillon, Colorado, fell to her death after her main parachute malfunctioned. Her death marked the 19th fatality since the center opened in the early 1980s.

The CHP has closed the number two lane along the southbound side of the highway.

This story is developing.