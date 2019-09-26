Go
Search
Replay:
Studio40 Live
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
86°
86°
Low
61°
High
88°
Fri
55°
77°
Sat
50°
74°
Sun
48°
72°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Sporty40
Posted 1:43 PM, September 26, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:20PM, September 26, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pocket
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
Stockton Pastor Claims He Thought Illegal Gambling Operation was an Arcade
Boy, 13, Dies Over a Week After Being Sucker-Punched at Southern California Middle School
Fake FedEx Worker Ties Up Family While Partner Steals $125K in Cash and Jewelry, Police Say
Indiana Couple Accused of Abandoning Daughter Says She Was Actually an Adult Who Tried to Kill Them
Latest News
22nd Annual Sacramento Reptile Show
Plexaderm Skincare
Fantasy Flex
Sporty40
Contests
Studio40 LIVE
Win Tickets to WWE Hell in a Cell!
Contests
Studio40 LIVE
Win Tickets to Disney on Ice!
Studio40 LIVE
Repurposing Items into Home Decor
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
If We Were Old
Positively Stockton
Studio40 LIVE
Studio209 Visits Studio40
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.