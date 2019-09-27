CHP Officer Injured in Crash on Highway 99 Near Fruitridge Road

Posted 6:44 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21AM, September 27, 2019

UPDATE: Two lanes have reopened.

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A California Highway Patrol officer has been injured in a crash on Highway 99 in South Sacramento.

The crash happened near Fruitridge Road around 6 a.m.

According to CHP, the officer was changing lanes when traffic stopped in front of him.

He struck the back of a car and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The officer suffered major injuries but was alert and talking at the scene.

All northbound lanes at 47th Avenue are closed at this time.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story. 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.