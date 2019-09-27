CHP Officer Injured in Crash on Highway 99 Near Fruitridge Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Two lanes have reopened.

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A California Highway Patrol officer has been injured in a crash on Highway 99 in South Sacramento.

The crash happened near Fruitridge Road around 6 a.m.

According to CHP, the officer was changing lanes when traffic stopped in front of him.

He struck the back of a car and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The officer suffered major injuries but was alert and talking at the scene.

All northbound lanes at 47th Avenue are closed at this time.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

**TRAFFIC ADVISORY** N/B 99 closed at 47th Avenue for an injury collision. Traffic heavily impacted on freeway and surrounding streets. Use I-5 corridor for commute. pic.twitter.com/cBgy591Ul9 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 27, 2019