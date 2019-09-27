Police Say This Man Drank 7 Beers Before Turning Himself In. He Didn’t Have a Warrant

WEATHERFORD, Texas (KTVT) — A man who told police he had to “drink to build up the courage to turn himself in,” wound up in jail despite not having a warrant for his arrest.

Billy Bob Hall, 59, thought he was the subject of a warrant for a parole violation so he went to the Parker County jail to turn himself in.

In speaking to Hall, Deputy R. Chavez detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, according to the arrest report. Hall admitted he drank seven Budweiser beers before coming into the station.

Unfortunately for Hall, once he turned himself in, deputies found he didn’t have a warrant for his arrest. They would have let him go, except that he was intoxicated to the degree that he posed a danger to himself and to others.

Thus, deputies arrested him for Public Intoxication.

Hall is currently in the Parker County jail.