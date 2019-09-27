Roseville Woman With Down Syndrome Has Wish to Become Flight Attendant Granted by Southwest

SACRAMENTO -- A Roseville woman with Down syndrome is following her dreams of becoming a flight attendant.

She got to spend a day shadowing Southwest employees at Sacramento International Airport.

This wasn't her first time working with Southwest -- she's already had the chance to be a flight attendant -- and she's even flown a plane.

And, Thursday, her friends at Southwest gave her another big surprise.

FOX40 photojournalist Grant Hansen was there to capture the special bond that formed in the skies.

