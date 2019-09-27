Second Suspect Arrested in Heather Gumina’s Murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO COUNTY -- Heather Gumina Waters’ husband is being held without bail for her murder. Court documents show Ruano Emerson is also facing charges in her death.

Emerson was booked into the county jail back on September 6.

Gumina Waters is described as a shining light in her small town.

She was reported missing back on July 19.

Police arrested her husband, Anthony Gumina, for homicide after her remains were found.

A criminal complaint states that Gumina Waters “was a witness to a crime and was intentionally killed to prevent her from testifying in a criminal proceeding”.

A second suspect, Ruano Emerson, also faces charges for “accessory after the fact” for “willingly and unlawfully” having knowledge in Gumina Waters’ death, according to El Dorado County court documents.

Court documents say Emerson also harbored, concealed and aided Anthony Gumina with the intent he would be able to escape arrest and conviction.

Around September 6, police arrested Emerson along with an accomplice for cultivating more than half a dozen cannabis plants.

The location of the marijuana grow is also where the El Dorado County deputy district attorney confirms Gumina Waters’ body was recovered.

Both are only a few miles from Anthony Gumina’s home.

The judge set Emerson’s bail at $1 million for each of his charges, and he is due back in court October 22.