× Small Plane Crash Lands, Catches Fire on Highway 99 near Crows Landing

MODESTO — A small plane crash-landed Friday evening along Highway 99 near Crows Landing Road.

Officials say the incident happened shortly before 8 p.m.

The pilot was able to walk away with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

No cars were hit, but the freeway is expected to be shut down in both directions.