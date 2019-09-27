Video Appears to Show Yolo County Deputies Dropping Off Homeless Man in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Video appears to show Yolo County sheriff’s deputies dropping off a homeless man in a parking lot in Sacramento.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says he was outraged when the video surfaced.

"The idea of dropping somebody in another city and not even trying to help them get whatever service or assistance they need and then to drop them off at McDonald's just does not seem right to me," he said.

The scenario caught on camera also seems to indicate the man with deputies may have been disoriented or suffering from a mental episode, referring to law enforcement as 'transformers.'

Mayor Steinberg has sent a letter to the Yolo County sheriff and the board of supervisors, looking for answers to 15 issues.

"One is that Sacramento as a city is doing its fair share here, being very aggressive with shelter beds and getting as many people off the streets in as humane a way as possible,” Steinberg told FOX40 over the phone. “But this is not just a city issue, it's a regional issue and everyone needs to do their fair share."

No one from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department was available for comment Friday evening.

In a statement, the sheriff’s department said the man had wandered into a rural area – void of any type of services – after arriving from the Midwest a week ago.

“The subject requested a ride back to Sacramento and asked to be dropped off where he could find some food (he was offered money from the deputies but declined as he had his own)."

The statement adds that the drop-off location, which is close to nearby services, was determined to be the best solution at the time.

"The man was not found to meet the criteria for an involuntary detention due to his mental health challenges.”

"In my city, we are not going to ever step back from doing the right thing and helping people and trying to make our streets safer and healthier,” Steinberg said. “But we cannot, will not, do it alone."