Woman Says Men Left Her Brother to Die of Overdose, Stole His Truck

TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- Brittany Allen is celebrated her older brother's birthday on Friday without him.

“I keep his urn in here with us,” she said. “So, we’ll sit and hold it and sing him happy birthday.”

Jeremy Allen would have been 45 this week, but he died in April following a drug overdose.

Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies say he was with three people at the time who not only failed to get him help but then disposed of his body before stealing his truck and robbing his home.

“It’s morbid. It’s disgusting. It’s something you would see on a movie. You don’t even think like that could ever happen in your family,” Allen said.

He was missing for more than a month.

Jeremy's truck was later found hidden under a tarp near Fir Drive and Mountain View Road in Sonora.

His family built this cross to mark where his body was later found.

“It’s really sad. It’s heartbreaking,” Allen said.

This week, Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Pierce and Cyrus Cole in connection with Jeremy's death.

Officials say investigators are still searching for Anastasia White, who they say was also involved.

“They knew he was in need of help and never went and got him help,” Allen said. “They just watched him die and let him die as they drove around with his dead body in the car.”

Allen says she knows they didn't force her brother to take the drugs that killed him, but says he didn't have to die.

“I just want justice. I want them to get what they deserve,” she told FOX40. “Maybe an eye-opener for all of them to see that what they did was wrong.”