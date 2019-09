WASHINGTON — It will be years until the first humans set foot on Mars, but a piece of you could be there a lot sooner.

NASA is giving you the chance to send your name to the Red Planet on its 2020 rover, which is scheduled to launch as early as July.

Those interested have until Monday to submit their names.

After submitting your name, you will get a printable souvenir boarding pass.

As of Friday evening, 9.8 million people have submitted their names.