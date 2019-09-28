Family Home Burglarized After House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento family already without a home because of a house fire are now the victims of another crime.

Three homes caught on fire in north Sacramento on Wednesday. Police say someone saw this as an opportunity and broke into one of the houses Friday night. Thousands of dollars’ worth of belongings were stolen.

Constructions crews gated off the area around the house, but the gate didn’t stop thieves from breaking into the home.

Police describe this as a textbook “crime of opportunity”. Whoever broke in knew the family wouldn’t be sleeping there because of the damage.

“The roof is completely charred. Nothing is standing but the chandelier,” Shayla Turner-Williams, who owns the home, told FOX40.

“We were just talking about how blessed we were to actually find this house,” Turner-Williams said.

The Sacramento home is now unlivable because of extensive ceiling damage.

“It’s the not having a roof over our head and we have a child with us. That’s the hardest part,” Turner-Williams said.

As Turner-Williams, her wife Ivory, and their 14-year-old daughter search for another place to stay, they’re facing an even bigger mess.

One of the rooms in their home was a complete mess.

“Everything was everywhere. Completely everywhere,” Turner-Williams said.

They learned Saturday morning that someone broke into their scorched house overnight by sneaking in through a window.

Police say the burglars likely heard about the fire and knew the home would be an easy target.

“All the clothes, they were going through everything in here,” Turner-Williams said.

The thieves stole a printer, several expensive pairs of Air Jordan shoes, and medications. It all amounted to thousands of dollars in belongings.

As they pack up pieces of their old life, they have a message for the person responsible.

“You definitely know how to kick someone when they’re down. It’s just heartless for you to break into someone’s house knowing exactly what they’re already going through,” Turner-Williams said.

“It’s just heartless. You’re heartless.”